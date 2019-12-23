Long Beach community invited to City Hall’s menorah lighting in honor of Hanukkah
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Mayor Robert Garcia invited the Long Beach community to the City’s first Hanukkah menorah lighting in its new City Hall on Dec. 23.
The menorah will be on display in the City Hall lobby and the lighting will commence at 4pm, according to an email from Garcia’s office.
Comments that include libelous statements are subject to review from editors.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.