Long Beach community invited to City Hall’s menorah lighting in honor of Hanukkah

Staff Report, Signal Tribune|December 23, 2019

City+Hall%27s+menorah+will+be+lit+at+4pm+on+Dec.+23.
Back to Article
Back to Article

Long Beach community invited to City Hall’s menorah lighting in honor of Hanukkah

City Hall's menorah will be lit at 4pm on Dec. 23.

City Hall's menorah will be lit at 4pm on Dec. 23.

Zenia Love | Pexels

City Hall's menorah will be lit at 4pm on Dec. 23.

Zenia Love | Pexels

Zenia Love | Pexels

City Hall's menorah will be lit at 4pm on Dec. 23.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Mayor Robert Garcia invited the Long Beach community to the City’s first Hanukkah menorah lighting in its new City Hall on Dec. 23.

The menorah will be on display in the City Hall lobby and the lighting will commence at 4pm, according to an email from Garcia’s office.