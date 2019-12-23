Long Beach community invited to City Hall’s menorah lighting in honor of Hanukkah

City Hall's menorah will be lit at 4pm on Dec. 23.

Mayor Robert Garcia invited the Long Beach community to the City’s first Hanukkah menorah lighting in its new City Hall on Dec. 23.

The menorah will be on display in the City Hall lobby and the lighting will commence at 4pm, according to an email from Garcia’s office.