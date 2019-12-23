Rain, low temperatures in store for Long Beach on Christmas day

The National Weather Service (NWS) reported Monday that Christmas will be cold and wet for Long Beach residents this year.

Click here to view a regional map of rain across Long Beach and other SoCal cities.

The rain is likely to come down shortly after 10am. The high will be close to 58 degrees, the NWS stated.

Rain soaked most of SoCal Monday morning, bringing cold temperatures to Long Beach.

Sun light is expected to break up the gloomy sky Tuesday as the NWS reported partially cloudy skies with a high of 60 degrees.

The rain is expected to return Tuesday night between 10pm and 4am, the NWS stated. Temperatures will drop back to a low 48 degrees Tuesday night.

With rain lingering in the forecast for a few more days and cool weather likely on tap through the holidays, a series of Los

Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) winter shelters will remain open through 7 am Jan. 2.

The shelters are spread throughout the area, and offer food and

outreach services for the homeless.

The Long Beach winter shelter operated by the U.S. Veterans Initiative will remain open until 7 am Saturday.

Information on shelters is available around the clock through LAHSA’s Winter Shelter Hotline at 800-548-6047.