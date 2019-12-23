Woman struck during altercation in Long Beach dies

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

A 25-year-old woman who was struck by a car after getting into an argument with two other people a week ago in Long Beach died at a hospital, police said Monday.

Elizabeth Perez Espino died Sunday, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Police said Espino was struck around 3:30 m Dec. 15 in the 400 block of West Anaheim Street. According to police, Espino traveled in a vehicle with a man and a woman to the location, where she got into an argument and then a physical altercation with the other woman, identified as Samantha Smith, 26, of Long Beach.

During that fight, the male suspect– 30-year-old Harrison Bowser of Los Angeles– allegedly struck Espino with the vehicle the trio had been traveling in.

Police responding to the scene found Espino with life-threatening injuries to the upper body, and paramedics took her to a hospital.

Bowser and Smith were arrested within hours of the attack, and both were booked on suspicion of attempted murder.

According to jail records, Bowser remains in custody in lieu of $120,000 bail, but Smith posted bail and was released from custody on Dec. 18.

Both suspects could face a potential murder charge now that the victim has died, police said.