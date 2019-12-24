Disney and Marvel characters visit Miller Children’s and Women’s Hospital

Volunteers dressed as Elsa and Anna from the movie Frozen, Aladdin, and Marvel’s own Spiderman paid a visit to patients at Miller Children’s and Women’s Hospital on Dec. 17.

The Disney and Marvel characters did arts and crafts and spent time with children in the playrooms and went around the hospital visiting patients.

Disc jockeys from radio stations Power 106, CALI 93.9 and 93.5 KDAY and the movie characters gave out plush toys to patients. The Frozen characters sang songs while the DJs conversed with the teenage patients about their favorite music.

For some parents, events like this and activities in the playroom, are essential for their children’s recovery, according to Judith Larson, mother of a patient who was doing arts and crafts with the characters.

“Kids want to play, they want to play with other kids, it’s like therapy for them,” Larson said.

Larson’s 11-year-old daughter was admitted to the intensive care unit after she experienced symptoms of a possible stroke. Now, feeling better, her daughter was on her second day in the regular pediatric care center and allowed to go in the playroom.

“The workers came to her room and invited her to join them in the playroom here, and from the moment that she came back to her room, she was so much happier,” said Larson, with tears welling in her eyes. “I believe this place is important, the workers here are important, and I’m so thankful.”

Now her daughter was making the most of her last day at the hospital in the playroom, as she was notified that she would be able to go home.

“She just wanted to come play one last time,” Larsen said as she smiled at her daughter, who was crafting an Olaf figure from the movie Frozen. “This playroom is crucial in helping with the kids’ healing process.”

Party Princess Productions provided the volunteers who dressed as the Disney and Marvel characters.

The Meruelo Group sponsored the event as part of their annual “Bear Hugs Toy Drive”, whose mission is to collect teddy bears and stuffed animals during the holiday season “that the children can use when they need a snuggly, comfortable toy and friend to on their recovery journey, ” according to a press release from Miller Children’s and Women’s Hospital.

This is the 23rd year stuffed animals were collected for the “Bear Hugs Toy Drive.”