Two men shot; one dies in possible gang-related shooting in Long Beach

One man was killed Sunday and another suffered non-life threatening wounds in a suspected gang-related shooting in Long Beach, authorities said Monday.

It was reported about 5:35 p.m. in the 2300 block of East 14th Street, Long Beach Police Department spokeswoman Arantxa Chavarria said.

The officers located two victims on the sidewalk. A male adult victim in front of a residential complex had gunshot wounds to his upper torso. The Long Beach Fire Department transported the victim to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Bradley Meas of Long Beach.

The second male adult victim in the courtyard of the apartment complex was found with a gunshot wound to his lower body. He was also transported to a local hospital where he was treated for his injuries then released.

Three other victims were present at the time of the shooting but were uninjured, police said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that prior to the shooting, the decedent and the four other victims were on the sidewalk in front of the location. Two male adult suspects approached the group on foot, one of the suspects yelled at them and subsequently opened fire on the group striking the decedent and the other victim. The suspects fled on foot before police arrived.

The shooting is under investigation as possibly gang-related, Chavarria said.

The LBPD is urging those who may have information regarding this incident to contact Homicide Detail Detectives Sean Magee or Leticia Gamboa at (562) 570-7244. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).