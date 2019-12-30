New interactive map provides information for construction projects happening in Long Beach

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Long Beach residents will no longer have to wonder what’s coming to their neighborhoods when they see construction starting, thanks to the City of Long Beach’s new online map, Long Beach publiCity.

Long Beach publiCity is an interactive mapping tool which provides specific information about local building projects, including the developer, project planner, construction status, type of development and address.

The new online tool is made available through Long Beach’s Development Services department, with the goal of keeping residents informed about major development projects happening in the city.

On publiCity’s page, current construction projects are shown as colored dots over a map of Long Beach. Users can click on each dot to access information about the building development at that location, as well as which district its coming to and that district’s city council member. Long Beach publiCity also provides either photos of the location or development renderings. These renderings as well as the detailed descriptions available on publiCity allows locals to better envision the changes coming to the city.

New development projects currently listed on publiCity include commercial sites, such as the planned Queen Mary Island in downtown and The Uptown Commons in north Long Beach, as well as residential buildings like Oceanaire, a planned apartment building being developed on Ocean Boulevard by Lennar Multifamily Communities, and mixed use zoning site, such as the West Gateway building that will contain retail, commercial and residential spaces.

Most of the construction projects shown in the map seems to take place within the 1st district, along Long Beach Boulevard.

The City is also asking for community feedback on this project, asking those who use publiCity to take an optional survey that asks for users’ overall impressions and what they think could be improved.