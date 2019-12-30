Top five Google searches for Long Beach in 2019

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

With the Christmas tree out in the yard ready for pick up, and the wrapping paper all crumbled up in the garbage can, folks have the end of 2019, and the celebrations that come with it, to look forward to.

There is a good chance many folks got a subscription to Disneys new live-streaming service, Disney+, this Christmas, as Google reported that it was the top search for 2019. Baby Yoda would be pleased.

In 2018, the top search was the FIFA World Cup, which saw a rather young and ethnically diverse French national team raise the trophy when they defeated Croatia .

The search engine is an invaluable tool for everyone, young and old. So, what did Long Beach residents search for this year? The Signal Tribune decided to see what topics appeared most often in Google’s rising trends for Long Beach.

The trends seemed to change over time, but here are five of the most consistent topics.

• One of the top searches was Once Upon a Time in the LBC. The one-day music festival in July featured rap, soul and funk artists and was hosted at the Queen Mary Park. Featured headliners included Snoop Dogg, YG, The Game, and more. The event also honored the memory of slain rapper and activist, Nipsey Hussle, who was killed earlier this year.

• Another top search was Long Beach Pride. The annual two-day event celebrates the LGBTQ+ community in Long Beach and features a festival and parade with over 200 floats. Headlining artists for this year included Big Freedia, Ada Vox and Pablo Montero. According to the event’s website, the inclusive parade strives to “promote an environment that is free from prejudice and bias,” and traces its roots all the way back to 1984.

• The third highest search was 20-year-old Carlo Navarro, who was involved in the fatal crash that killed Joseph Awaida, 30, Raihan Dakhil, 32, and their 3-year-old son, Omar. Navarro was later charged with three counts each of murder and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

• In 2019 the Long Beach Exchange opened, featuring a variety of new eateries. Aside from the Hangar itself, trends seem to show that residents took a shine to two places in particular. Amorcito, a Mexican restaurant in the Hangar and the craft beer bar, Bottlecraft.

• Finally, the final trend on our list is the Long Beach Jazz Festival, which returns in 2020. The two-day event takes place in August and is held at the Rainbow Lagoon Park in Downtown Long Beach. Tickets are on sale now.