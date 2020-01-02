4.0-Magnitude quake felt around SoCal

A preliminary magnitude 4.0 earthquake, centered in the Channel Islands area, was felt in parts of Los Angeles and Orange counties early Thursday morning, authorities said. The quake occurred at 2:13am.

A preliminary magnitude 4.0 earthquake, centered in the Channel Islands area, was felt in parts of Los Angeles and Orange counties early Thursday morning, authorities said. The quake occurred at 2:13am.

A preliminary magnitude 4.0 earthquake, centered in the Channel Islands area, was felt in parts of Los Angeles and Orange counties early Thursday morning, authorities said. The quake occurred at 2:13am.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

A preliminary magnitude 4.0 earthquake, centered in the Channel Islands area, was felt in parts of Los Angeles and Orange counties Thursday, Jan. 2, authorities said.

The quake occurred at 2:13 a.m and was centered in the ocean between Santa Cruz Island and Santa Monica, according to the United States Geological Survey’s earthquakes.usgs.gov website.

A map based on reports from people who notify the USGS, showed light shaking that was felt as far away as Santa Barbara to the north and parts of Orange County to the south including Santa Monica, Monterey Park, Hawthorne,

Orange, Glendale, Long Beach and other parts of the greater Los Angeles area.

There were no reports of damage or injuries.