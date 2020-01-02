4.0-Magnitude quake felt around SoCal
A preliminary magnitude 4.0 earthquake, centered in the Channel Islands area, was felt in parts of Los Angeles and Orange counties Thursday, Jan. 2, authorities said.
The quake occurred at 2:13 a.m and was centered in the ocean between Santa Cruz Island and Santa Monica, according to the United States Geological Survey’s earthquakes.usgs.gov website.
A map based on reports from people who notify the USGS, showed light shaking that was felt as far away as Santa Barbara to the north and parts of Orange County to the south including Santa Monica, Monterey Park, Hawthorne,
Orange, Glendale, Long Beach and other parts of the greater Los Angeles area.
There were no reports of damage or injuries.
