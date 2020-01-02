Miller Children’s Hospital announces Long Beach’s first-born baby of 2020
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
After nearly 24 hours of labor, Jennifer and Sherman Tom Sun Jr. rang in the new year with their baby boy, Sherman Harold Tom Sun III, on Jan 1 at 2:51am, the Long Beach Miller Children’s and Women’s Hospital announced Thursday, Jan. 2.
“We have been in the hospital since Sunday, Dec. 29, and our due date wasn’t until Jan. 5, so we didn’t think he was going to come on Jan. 1,” Jennifer Tom Sun, Sherman’s mother, said. “We thought he was taking his time, but we were so excited when we learned that we were the first baby of the New Year for Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital.”
Sherman Harold weighed 6 lbs. 11 oz., and was 19 inches long, the hospital stated.
The hospital gifted the Tom Sun family a special “First Baby Basket,” filled with onesies, booties, newborn clothing, receiving blankets, diapers and gifts for the new parents.
The first-born child of Colombian immigrants, Sebastian Echeverry has been working as a professional journalist in SoCal for the past four years. His byline...
Comments that include libelous statements are subject to review from editors.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.