Pedestrian injured in Long Beach collision dies; witnesses sought, police say

Police announced Thursday, Jan. 2 that a pedestrian who was hit by a car when he ran into traffic in Long Beach on Dec. 12 died of his injuries 11 days later, and asked anyone who witnessed the collision to contact the investigator assigned to the case.

Alcohol, speed and distracted driving are not considered factors in the 8:15 a.m. collision at Del Amo Boulevard and Gardenia Avenue that resulted in the death of 32-year-old Angel D. Ibarra Jr. of Long Beach, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

The preliminary investigation determined that a 2010 Chrysler Sebring was being driven west on Del Amo Boulevard at about 35 miles per hour when Ibarra ran into traffic from the north sidewalk of Del Amo, according to a police statement.

The driver, a 61-year-old Long Beach man, remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said.

Anyone who witnessed the collision was asked to call Sirilo Garcia, a collision investigation detective, at 562-570-7355. Anonymous tips may be submitted through LA Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).