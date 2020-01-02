Suspect wanted for New Year’s Day stabbing near Daisy Avenue is at large

A suspect who stabbed a man on a sidewalk near downtown Long Beach remained at large Thursday, Jan. 2.

The victim, whose name was withheld, was stabbed near Daisy Avenue and Fifth Street on New Year’s Day, according to Shaunna Dandoy, with the Long Beach Police Department.

Detectives learned of the attack when they were called just after 9pm to a local hospital where the victim was being treated for a stab wound to his upper body that wasn’t considered life-threatening, according to police.

Officers were able to locate the crime scene, but a motive remains undetermined, Dandoy said.

A description of the male suspect was not released.