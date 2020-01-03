Local police increasing patrols following U.S. killing of Iranian general

Sebastian Echeverry, Managing Editor|January 3, 2020

News of a U.S. airstrike that killed Qassem Soleimani, the top leader of Iran’s elite Quds force, Thursday, Jan. 2 put many on alert, including local law enforcement.

The Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) announced via Twitter Friday, Jan. 3 that it is aware of the “military situation” that occurred overseas, and that the department “increased patrols and visibility” throughout the city.

The surplus in police activity will continue on into the weekend, the LBPD stated.

Thursday night, as the news of the military operation was breaking across multiple media outlets, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) also took to Twitter to deliver a similar message.

The LAPD said that while there is no current threat to the city under its jurisdiction, the department will “continue to communicate with state, local, federal and international law enforcement partners regarding any significant intel that may develop.”

Multiple media organizations have reported that Iran would seek retaliation against the U.S. following the attack on Soleimani. President Donald Trump tweeted on Friday that Soleimani was “directly and indirectly” responsible for the deaths of “millions of people.”