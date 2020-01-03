New law creates new requirements for approaching waste collection vehicles
Staff Report|January 3, 2020
New law creates new requirements for approaching waste collection vehicles
Sebastian Echeverry | Signal Tribune
A new law took effect on Wednesday, Jan. 1, creating new requirements for approaching waste collection vehicles.
AB 2115 requires motorists approaching or passing a stopped waste collection vehicle that is in process of collecting to change lanes into an available lane next to the truck and pass at a safe distance considering safety and traffic conditions, according to a press release from EDCO.
The new law states, “The driver of a vehicle on a public street or highway approaching and overtaking a stopped waste collection vehicle shall make a lane change into an available lane adjacent to the waste service vehicle and shall pass at a safe distance without interfering with the safe operation of the waste service vehicle, with due regard for safety and traffic conditions, if practicable and not prohibited by law.”
