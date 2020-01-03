New law creates new requirements for approaching waste collection vehicles

Sebastian Echeverry | Signal Tribune In July, Chinese officials told the World Trade Organization that their country will no longer accept imports of 24 categories of solid waste, as part of a campaign against â€œforeign garbage.â€ EDCO Disposal services is asking residents to be more aware of the recycling guidelines in their communities due to tighter waste restrictions imposed by the Asian country.

A new law took effect on Wednesday, Jan. 1, creating new requirements for approaching waste collection vehicles.

AB 2115 requires motorists approaching or passing a stopped waste collection vehicle that is in process of collecting to change lanes into an available lane next to the truck and pass at a safe distance considering safety and traffic conditions, according to a press release from EDCO.

The new law states, “The driver of a vehicle on a public street or highway approaching and overtaking a stopped waste collection vehicle shall make a lane change into an available lane adjacent to the waste service vehicle and shall pass at a safe distance without interfering with the safe operation of the waste service vehicle, with due regard for safety and traffic conditions, if practicable and not prohibited by law.”