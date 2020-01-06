Bank robber who stole from Comerica bank in downtown Long Beach sentenced to 84 months
A 45-year-old man was sentenced today to 84 months in federal prison for robbing banks in Long Beach and San Luis Obispo County while he brandished what appeared to be a handgun at tellers.
Dino Tabar Trias, 45, of Bakersfield, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner, who also ordered the defendant to pay $4,001 in restitution to the banks he robbed, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Trias pleaded guilty last September in a Los Angeles federal court to one count of armed bank robbery.
He admitted in his plea agreement that he robbed a Comerica bank branch in downtown Long Beach last Jan. 22, during which he displayed and brandished what appeared to be a handgun and demanded that the teller hand over cash. The teller, fearing for her life, gave $1,156 in currency to Trias, federal prosecutors said.
Prosecutors said that he also robbed a Rabobank in Grover Beach, a city in San Luis Obispo County, on Dec. 7, 2018. During that robbery, in which he netted $2,350 in cash, he also showed a teller what appeared to be a gun in his waistband, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Trias has been in federal custody since Feb.2019.
