Rates of Long Beach shelter animal euthanasia going down, officials say

Bar graph of the amount of animals euthanized at Long Beach shelters yearly for the past decade.

The Department of Parks, Recreation and Marine’s Animal Care Services Bureau (ACS) announced that its Compassion Saves approach has brought about the highest rates of saved animals in the last decade, according to a press release by the City of Long Beach.

“Our Animal Care Services team and our amazing volunteers and rescue groups are doing an incredible job using compassion, data and a network of supporters to get more animals into homes and save lives,” said Mayor Robert Garcia.

Between 2018 and 2019, the rate of shelter animals euthanized in Long Beach lessened by 33%. Adoptions from the ACS run shelter also rose by 45%, with 686 adoptions in 2018 compared to 995 in 2019. Cats and dogs had a combined live release rate of 79% in 2018 and 88% in 2019, according to the press release.