Rally to End Homelessness at Long Beach City Hall planned

In this file photo, homeless individuals set camp at bus stops or in miscellaneous nooks and crannies on First Street, near Long Beach Boulevard, taken at around 3am on Friday, Jan. 4. The man in this photo said he did not want to be identified.

The nonprofit organization, Everyone In Long Beach, is organizing a Rally to End Homelessness at City Hall on Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 4pm, where it’s members will present a letter expressing their support for adding a bond initiative that would fund thousands of housing units to the Nov. 2020 ballot.

The letter was filed with the City the previous day, and contains the signature of over 35 organizations and residents, including the Long Beach Homeless Coalition (LBHC.)

If the bond initiative passes, $298 million would be used to fund more shelter beds, affordable housing and permanent supportive housing units. Polls indicate that about two thirds of Long Beach residents would vote for the initiative.

“We cannot hope to end homelessness in Long Beach if we continue to function with such limited housing,” LBHC President Paige Pelonis said. “Our membership includes business owners, non-profits, service providers, and concerned citizens, and we are proud to join the list of supporters of this effort. This is a logical next step for our City as our community continues to call for opportunities to end homelessness.”