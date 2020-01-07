City wide day of service planned in honor of MLK Day in Long Beach

In honor of Martin Luther King Jr., Leadership Long Beach and many other groups will be participating in a day of volunteer work on the slain civil rights leader's birthday this year.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan. 20, in Long Beach this year, hundreds of local volunteers are expected to participate in 20 different community projects, including mural painting and planting at community gardens.

“Now for the 10th straight year, we have grown Long Beach’s MLK Day of Service to the largest group of volunteers in LA County giving back on the Monday holiday,” states Cathy Gies, LLB Board President. “With support from the Port of Long Beach, Habitat for Humanity and numerous Long Beach city departments and services, we will have over 500 volunteers doing great things that will have a visible effect in the city and for residents to benefit from for years to come.”

The day of service work in honor of the late civil rights leader is open to everyone. To register to volunteer, residents can visit Leadership Long Beach’s website.

Before the volunteer work begins, a rally will be held at Seaside park in downtown Long Beach at 8am. The rally will include talks by city leaders, including Long Beach City Councilwoman Mary Zendejas.

Most volunteering projects will supply volunteers will all necessary tools, but volunteers should bring their own water.