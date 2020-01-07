Pack your safari bags: Tuttle Cameras is offering customers the opportunity to photograph wild animals in Palm Desert

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Video credit: Tuttle Cameras

Has the thrill of staring down a wild coyote or bobcat down the viewfinder of a camera ever interested you? Well Tuttle Cameras in Long Beach is offering customers the chance to snap nature-inspired photos in the Palm Desert via a three-day photography course.

For $199.00 per person, customers will receive a wildlife-photography class, admission to the Living Desert zoo and garden with a private safari tour and a follow-up photo review and critique.

Attendees will receive hands-on feedback and field input from award-winning National Geographic photographer Karen Schuenemann.

The photo class will take place Thursday Jan. 16 at Tuttle Cameras’ location at 5467 E. Carson St.

Eric Vitwar, owner of Tuttle Cameras, said those interested in the wildlife photography session will have to find their own method of transportation to the Living Desert zoo. He added that carpooling opportunities will be offered during Thursday’s class.

Click here to learn more about the photography class and tour.