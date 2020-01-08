Police respond to detonated smoke device on Ocean Boulevard

Sebastian Echeverry, Managing Editor|January 8, 2020

File+photo
Back to Article
Back to Article

Police respond to detonated smoke device on Ocean Boulevard

File photo

File photo

Daniel Green | Signal Tribune

File photo

Daniel Green | Signal Tribune

Daniel Green | Signal Tribune

File photo

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Long Beach police responded to a call about a suspicious device in the area of E. Ocean Boulevard and Orizaba Avenue on Wednesday, Jan. 8 at about 2:50pm.

Long Beach police Public Information Officer Shaunna Dandoy said that first responders located a “detonated smoke device,” and that no injuries were reported as of press time.

The investigation is still ongoing, police said.