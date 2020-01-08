Grand re-opening of K-9 Corner Dog Park planned

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

A grand re-opening celebration for the K-9 Corner Dog Park at 906 Pacific Ave. has been scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 9 at noon.

The park was originally opened through a collaborative effort by residents of the north Pine Avenue area of Long Beach, the now defunct Long Beach Redevelopment Agency and the Metropolitan Transit Authority in Sept. 2009.

The re-opened park features water fountains for people and dogs, separate areas for large and small dogs, increased evening lighting, seating and drought tolerant landscaping. The park also generates all of its own electricity through solar power.

“The newly refurbished K-9 Corner Dog Park provides more play space and is great for our city’s dogs and their families,” Mayor Robert Garcia said.

First Council District’s one-time dedicated funds contributed around $27,000 to the renewal of the dog park. A boardwalk and planter area had to be removed to expand play space for dogs at the park. A new metal mesh fence was also added.

“I am very glad that First District one-time dedicated funds were available to support this special place for residents who need a safe, convenient space for their dogs [to] socialize and exercise,” Councilmember Mary Zendejas said. “K-9 Corner Dog Park fosters a sense of community that brings people together, and my thanks to Mayor Garcia for helping bring this project to fruition.”