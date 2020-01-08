First flu-related death of the season in Long Beach reported
Long Beach’s first mortality of this year’s flu season has been reported by the City health officer, according to a Wednesday, Jan. 8 press release from the City of Long Beach.
The adult victim was under 50 years of age, but had an underlying health condition, the City stated.
The California Department of Public Health confirmed that 54 flu-related deaths have occurred in California during this year’s flu season.
The flu is a respiratory illness mostly spread through coughs and sneezes. While influenza B has been more common so far, strains of influenza A are also being contracted.
The flu shot can prevent, or lessen the symptoms of, both strains if contracted, and is especially recommended for pregnant women, caretakers, children and seniors.
To schedule a low cost flu shot, residents can call The Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services’ Immunization Clinic at (562) 570-4315.
