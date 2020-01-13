Long Beach beaches temporarily closed due to sewage spill

Approximately 11,000 gallons of sewage was discharged into the San Gabriel River on Sunday, Jan. 12.

The City of Long Beach announced the temporary closure of its coastal beaches due to a sewage spill.

Long Beach City Health Officer Dr. Anissa Davis ordered all swimming areas along the coastal beaches to temporarily close on Monday, Jan. 13, due to a sewage spill. State law requires temporary closure and posting at beaches in these situations, out of an abundance of caution, until the water quality meets State requirements.

According to a report received today from Los Angeles County, approximately 11,000 gallons of sewage was discharged into the San Gabriel River on Sunday, Jan. 12. The sewage spill occurred in the City of Hawaiian Gardens. The spill was caused by a grease blockage.

The City of Long Beach Health Department’s recreational water quality health inspection team is monitoring water quality along the coast. Water monitoring will continue until results comply with State water quality standards.

Long Beach has approximately seven miles of public beach. To protect the safety of the public, weekly water samples are collected and tested routinely to monitor bacterial levels. For their safety, the community is encouraged to pay close attention to any warning signs posted at the beach.

For the latest status on Long Beach recreational beach water quality, the public can call the Water Hotline at (562) 570-4199 or visit.