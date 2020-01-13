California ranks high for states at risk of negative climate change, study shows

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Enlarge A screenshot of the recent study by Safe Home–– a security research company–– that claimed that California ranked No. 10 in the nation for being at risk of negative climate change. SafeHome.org

With images of the Australian brushfires being broadcasted and shared throughout the world, folks are talking about climate change, and the impacts it has on the planet.

In a recent study conducted by Safe Home, a security-research company, California ranked among the top 10 states for negative climate-change risks.

Safe Home analyzed data compiled by Climate Central, a nonprofit organization composed of scientists and journalist who work to spread information about the climate and its impact on society.

This month, Climate Central has been releasing information on the growing fires in Australia. According to their research, climate change has prolonged extreme fire weather in major parts of the country. The Australian state of New South Wales reported more than 100 active fires.

In the United States, California is at risk in the categories of extreme heat, wildfires, drought inland flooding and coastal flooding–– all five of the categories researched as part the study.

According to the report, extreme heat will impact every state, making it the number one issue affecting the nation. Drought was the second most impactful category, affecting 75% of the states that Safe Home analyzed.

The Port of Long Beach, the second most busiest port in the nation, released a fact sheet in 2016 that stated extreme heat as one of the main concerns. The report showed that heat damaged cargo and assets and potentially disrupted port operations.

Despite generating 2.6 million jobs nationally, the Port realizes that it impacts the health of local communities through “increased air, noise and water pollution, and the disruption of local transportation systems,” as stated in its July 2016 impact report.

Community members in the west side of Long Beach have expressed health concerns linked to air quality and pollution in the past. According to Greater Long Beach Interfaith Community Organization’s “West Long Beach Health Survey,” 38.4% of responses identified air quality as a major health concern.

It also seems that more Americans are saying that climate change is having an impact on their daily lives. The study cited a Pew Research article that states that 57% of Americans believe global warming poses a threat to their well being, which is up from 40% that was recorded in 2013. The article notes the growth in awareness is mostly Democratic voters. Nineteen percent of conservatives said climate change is impacting society.

“While the specific impacts of climate change will vary from state to state, the reality is no American will be able to completely escape the real and everyday effects of human-induced climate change,” the safety-research company concluded.