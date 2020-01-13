LBPD releases end-of-year crime statistics for 2019, shows drop in crime

While there were 30 murders in Long Beach in 2018, there were 34 in 2019.

The Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) has announced, in a press release, that crime in the city was lower in 2019 than it had been in 2018, and also lower than the average rate of crime for the last five years. Compared to 2018, violent crime is down 8% and property crime is down 4.3%.

Reductions in violent crime also included lower rates of aggravated assault and robbery.

Under property crimes, significant reductions have been noticed in the categories of bike thefts, residential and garage burglaries and petty theft over the amount of $50.

“Crime continues to drop in Long Beach,” Mayor Robert Garcia stated in the release. “Over the last few years, we’ve continued to make investments in our police department, supported the use of new technology and have made neighborhoods safer. I’m proud of the men and women of the LBPD, and their commitment to making Long Beach one of the safest big cities in America.”

Increases in rates of violent crime were linked to rapes and murders. While there were 30 murders in Long Beach in 2018, there were 34 in 2019. Around 44% of murders in the city are gang related, while 12% were caused by domestic violence.

Increased rates of rape were also reported, although it remains an under-reported crime.

“Overall crime totals continue to decrease and that is largely due to the work both sworn and civilian employees accomplish every single day. However, there is still more work to be done to further reduce crime in our City,” Chief of Police Robert Luna stated. “It is unacceptable that innocent people are impacted by senseless criminal activity. We will continue to work in partnership with our community on strategies to reduce crime and continue to support those victims affected by these crimes.”