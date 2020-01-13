Here’s where you can watch the Long Beach State of the City event
Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia will host the annual State of the City event on Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 6pm to highlight key achievements from 2019 and to provide updates citywide.
Folks at home can watch the live-streamed footage by clicking here, or by following along on the City’s YouTube channel.
During last year’s event, which highlighted 2018, Garcia said that the city was “getting stronger,” boasting 70 major projects that were under construction or in development at the time.
The City has stated on multiple occasions that housing and homelessness continue to be the biggest challenges citywide, and it seems likely that Garcia will address those issues during the event.
The first-born child of Colombian immigrants, Sebastian Echeverry has been working as a professional journalist in SoCal for the past four years. His byline...
