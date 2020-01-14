Pedestrians, 17 and 18 years old, seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle near Poly High School
Two pedestrians, ages 17 and 18, were struck by a vehicle and seriously injured Tuesday, Jan. 14 near Long Beach Polytechnic High School, authorities said.
Paramedics sent to Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and 15th Street about 7am transported the male patients to a hospital, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
The motorist, whose name was not released, remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, said the LBPD’s Jennifer De Prez.
Authorities could not immediately confirm whether the pedestrians were students at the school.
Drugs or alcohol are not believed to be a factor and the investigation is currently ongoing.
