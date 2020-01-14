Two shot at illegal gambling facility in Long Beach
Two people were wounded Monday, Jan. 13 in a shooting inside an illegal gambling facility in Long Beach.
Police responded to the 1100 block of East Artesia Boulevard, near Lemon Avenue, about 9:20pm and found a man with gunshot wounds to his upper body and legs, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
The man was taken to a hospital by Long Beach Fire Department paramedics, police said.
While on scene, officers were informed of a second victim who was also shot in the upper body and legs, but drove himself to a hospital, police said.
Both victims had stable vital signs, police said.
Police said the location of the shooting was an illegal gambling facility and three men and a woman were detained, but it was unclear if they were connected to the shooting.
No suspect information was immediately available.
