Take a stroll through the neighborhood: Bixby Knolls “Strollers” event to celebrate 12th anniversary

The Bixby Knolls Strollers community event will celebrate its 12-year anniversary on Saturday, Jan. 18, which has taken participants from trips throughout the neighborhood to actually walking through someone’s home.

“What started as my first attempt to connect people to the business corridor has proven to have longevity, and I must say that I am thrilled about it,” Blair Cohn, Executive Director of the Bixby Knolls Business Improvement Association (BKBIA) said. “It was the first way to reconnect the neighborhood to the business district as I quickly discovered there was a great disconnect from people living just a block away.”

The “Strollers” are one of the ongoing community-driven, business-supporting programs like the Bixby Knolls Literary Society, Community Happy Hours, Supper Club, Good Spirits Club, Knights of the Round (Turn)Table, Kidical Mass, Bixby Saturday Nights, and Concerts in the Park(ing Lot). Over the last 12 years, the group has logged approximately 2,371 miles.

Participants of Bixby Knolls strollers have the chance to stretch their legs and get to know the community, while learning about new developments in the area.

It was an usual move at first, Cohn added, but it was supported by the BKBIA board of directors to try to stimulate more community engagement with the local businesses in the area.

“I can share what the BKBIA’s mission is with our walkers each Saturday, and encourage them to come to other events, and most importantly, support their local businesses,” Cohn said.

The routes change each week and average 3.8-miles. The group has explored businesses, backyards, metro stations, downtown, the Virginia Country Club, Rancho Los Cerritos, La Linda as well as Forest Lawn and Sunnyside Cemeteries.

Routes have also offered participants opportunities to twist and turn throughout the neighborhoods to visit the local schools, parks and to stop at local businesses.

Over time, some folks have moved away, but new strollers join each week.

“The friendships that have developed is something I am also very happy about,” Cohn said. “I enjoy the fact that so many of the group will meet up for other social functions. This is a really fun group, with incredible people, coming out each week. It’s all part of a long-term plan to create a true sense of a connected community in Bixby Knolls.”

The group meets every Saturday morning at the Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf cafe located at 4105 Atlantic Ave. at 7:15am.

The strolls begin promptly at 7:30am. Coffee Bean provides free coffee each week for the group. Dogs are welcome.