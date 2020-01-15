Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approve funds for 10 affordable housing units

Sacramento's top officials have recently passed a series of laws to relax restrictions on accessory dwelling units (ADUs) to address the growing need for housing throughout the state.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved funds for 10 affordable multi-family rental housing developments, according to a Tuesday, Jan. 14 press release from the Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA).

The projects will receive a total of $100,200,000 in funds from the No Place Like Home (NPLH) program, which passed in 2012 to dedicate $2 billion in bond proceeds to invest in the development of permanent supportive housing.

The funds will create affordable housing for residents who are homeless, homeless residents with mental illness, low-income families and seniors, County officials said.

The 10 projects were among 36 housing projects approved for funding through NPLH. The developments will create 821 units, consisting of 448 households for residents.

“With the support of the board and the ongoing investments of local and State funding, we will continue to increase the housing stock so that valuable members of our County, including families, veterans and seniors, will have quality housing that they can afford,” Emilio Salas, the acting executive director for the LACDA, stated in the press release.

The LACDA initially issued the funding in April 2019 as a Notice of Funding Availability (NOFA) for NPLH. The LACDA, in partnership with the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health, issued the first NPLH NOFA for the amount of $207 million.

The press release also stated that the full amount allocated to Los Angeles County will be approximately $700 million, but that total allocation will be based on the results of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Point-in-Time homeless count.