Death of two-year-old being investigated as a murder

The Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) is reclassifying the investigation of the death of a child as a murder after a new autopsy revealed evidence of intentional trauma.

According to a press release from LBPD, the investigation into the victim’s death was launched in June 2019 after being found in full arrest in a parking lot. The two-year-old child was transported to a local hospital– where he succumbed to his injuries on June 16, 2019.

Long Beach Fire Department (LBFD) reported to the parking lot on June 14, 2019 and transported the child to the hospital.

According to the press release, the LBPD responded to the hospital after receiving a report of possible child abuse/neglect.

The death was initially investigated as a “medical emergency,” but is now being investigated as a murder due to the release of the autopsy report showing “intentional blunt force trauma.”

The LBPD believe that the incident occurred inside a Silver, 2016 Hyundai Sonata in the parking lot. However, they are not ruling out the possibility of the incident occurred at the victim’s home– which is also located in the 900 block of Daisy Avenue.

The press release states that surveillance video reviewed by the LBPD show several witnesses, but they have not yet come forward or been identified.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance and is asking anyone with information to come forward.

Any residents with information can reach out to Long Beach Police Homicide Detectives Benjamin Vargas, Mark Mattia, and Donald Collier at (562) 570-7244. Anonymous tips can be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the “P3 Tips” app to your smartphone (available at the Apple App store and Google Play), or visiting www.LACrimeStoppers.org.