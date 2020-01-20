Candidate forum for 6th District City Council and LBUSD offices planned
A candidate forum for the 6th District City Council Office and the Long Beach Unified School District 2 Office will be hosted by The Wrigley Association on Monday, Feb. 3 at the Veteran’s Park Community Center in the Social Hall.
The LBUSD forum will be held at 6pm, with the LBC Council forum starting at approximately 7pm, after a brief intermission.
After questions from the audience have been screened by the association, the moderator will ask the candidates to each take a few minutes to respond.
Door will open for the event at 5:30, and light refreshments will be provided.
