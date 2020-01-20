Candidate forum for 6th District City Council and LBUSD offices planned

Acting Wrigley Association President Eladio Estrada commences his neighborhood organization’s meeting at the Veterans Park social hall on Oct. 1.

Acting Wrigley Association President Eladio Estrada commences his neighborhood organization’s meeting at the Veterans Park social hall on Oct. 1.

Acting Wrigley Association President Eladio Estrada commences his neighborhood organization’s meeting at the Veterans Park social hall on Oct. 1.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

A candidate forum for the 6th District City Council Office and the Long Beach Unified School District 2 Office will be hosted by The Wrigley Association on Monday, Feb. 3 at the Veteran’s Park Community Center in the Social Hall.

The LBUSD forum will be held at 6pm, with the LBC Council forum starting at approximately 7pm, after a brief intermission.

After questions from the audience have been screened by the association, the moderator will ask the candidates to each take a few minutes to respond.

Door will open for the event at 5:30, and light refreshments will be provided.