A memorial statue of Martin Luther King Jr. in Martin Luther King Park at 950 Lemon Ave. in Long Beach.

Here’s what you need to know about Long Beach City services that are closed for MLK Day

City of Long Beach offices and services will adhere to the following schedule on Monday, Jan. 20. City Hall re-opens on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

Closed on Monday, January 20:

• Animal Care Services and spcaLA (Animal Control Officers are available to respond to calls for service)

• Center for Working Families

• City Hall

• Citizen Police Complaint Commission

• Code Enforcement services

• El Dorado Nature Center

• Energy Resources

• Fire Headquarters, Support Services, Fire Prevention and Operations, including Marine Safety Administration

• Harbor Department

• Health Department and Health facilities

• Housing Authority

• Libraries

• Long Beach/Signal Hill WorkPlace

• Neighborhood Resource Center

• Pacific Gateway Workforce Investment Center

• Park offices and community park facilities

• Police administration

• Street Sweeping

• Swimming pools

• Towing and Lien Sales

• Water Department (Water or Sewer Emergencies: 562.570.2390)

Open on Monday, January 20:

• Fire Stations and Lifeguard Stations

• El Dorado Regional Park

• Long Beach Airport

• Gas Services Dispatch is open 24/7 for emergencies: 562.570.2140

• Main Police Station Front Desk

• Marina offices

8Refuse and Recycling Collection

Street Sweeping

There will be no scheduled street sweeping or enforcement of street sweeping violations on Monday, Jan. 20; services for that day will not be rescheduled. Street sweeping will resume its regular schedule on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

Parking Enforcement

Read your parking meter: Parking meters will be enforced on Monday, Jan. 20 unless the meter states “Exempt on Holidays.” The days and hours of enforcement are displayed inside the meters. Beach lots as well as red, white and blue curbs are always enforced, even on holidays.

Refuse/Recycling

Trash and recycling will be collected as scheduled on Monday, Jan. 20.

Towing and Lien Sales

The Towing Operations & Vehicle Storage Facility that is located at 3111 E. Willow Street between Temple Avenue and Redondo Avenue will be closed on Monday, Jan. 20. Normal business hours are:

Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, 8.00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Closed Sunday and Holidays.

Vehicles and property are available for release outside of the hours listed above for an additional fee. More information can be found online.

Libraries

Michelle Obama Neighborhood Library and Billie Jean King Main Library will be closed Sunday, Jan. 19, in observance of the holiday. All Libraries are closed on Mondays, per their normal schedule, and will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 22. The library catalog and digital resources are available 24/7.