Housing and Urban Development collects funds to boost incomes of LA County families

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced that more than $79 million would be given to nearly 700 public housing authorities across the country.

The Los Angeles County Development Authority’s (LACDA) Family Self-Sufficiency (FSS) Program will receive $760,394 from these funds. This is LACDA’s largest FSS Program award in its history, at $66,599 more than last year’s grant.

These funds will be used to help residents in public housing (PH) and those with Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) assisted housing increase their salary and reduce their need to rely on public assistance and rental subsidies.

To help attain higher incomes, LACDA FSS program coordinators will work with social-service agencies, community colleges, businesses, and other local partners to help those receiving public aid advance their education and marketable skills in order to get higher paying jobs.

Hopefully, this will help families find jobs that bring stability, increase their income and reduce or eliminate the need for rental or welfare assistance.

Currently 448 families are enrolled in the LACDA FSS Program. Of these, 239 have received escrow accounts. To receive an escrow account through the program, participants must sign a five-year contract that requires the head of the family get a job.

Families may not receive cash welfare assistance for 12 months prior to program completion. An interest-bearing escrow account will be established for each family in the program, and the amount put into the family’s escrow account is based on increases in the family’s salary by gaining new employment or by advancing in their current workplace.

FSS participating families that successfully complete the requirements of the contract will be given the escrow funds at the end of the five year program. These funds can be used to improve the living circumstances of these families.

In Fiscal Year 2018-2019, 44 families completed the FSS Program, with a total of $439,380.28 in escrow funds distributed. Six participants moved out of housing subsidies, and one bought a house.