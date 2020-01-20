Car accident on Atlantic Avenue leaves one injured, traffic blocked at 7th Street

Long Beach police responded to an injury traffic accident in the area of 7th Street and Atlantic Avenue involving three vehicles on Monday, Jan. 20 at approximately 1:20pm.

Upon arrival, officers located two vehicles in the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and 7th Street and one immediately south of the intersection, Long Beach Police Department spokesperson Jennifer De Prez said.

A passenger from one of the involved vehicles, an adult female, was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries to her lower torso, she said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that one of the vehicles travelling southbound on Atlantic Avenue attempted to turn left onto 7th Street when it collided with another vehicle travelling northbound Atlantic Avenue.

An additional vehicle was struck as a result of the collision. Northbound traffic on Atlantic Avenue is blocked at 7th Street, police said.

The investigation is ongoing as of press time.