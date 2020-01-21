LBX welcomes new businesses in 2020

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Long Beach Exchange (LBX) will be welcoming three new businesses in 2020, filling up the final vacant spots at the LBX.

Luxury full-service beauty salon, Salon Drew; nationally acclaimed ice cream shop, Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream; and plant-based dim sum kitchen & bar, Morning Nights will be opening up this year, according to a press release from the LBX.

Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream will open its location this Spring. For 75 years, Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream has expanded from its origin in Ohio to have over 60 locations across the United States. The location in Long Beach will be set up with a traditional walk-up window where customers can expect homemade quality ice cream with midwestern value.

“Look for the line, that’s where you’ll find us!” says Greg Flaherty, Franchise Owner of Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream at LBX. “We are overjoyed to bring families together over delicious ice cream while also establishing ourselves in the Long Beach community.”

Salon Drew’s owners have been a staple in the Long Beach community for the past 18 years with the success of their Dean Anthony Salon, which was named in L’Oréal’s Top 100 Salons list in 2017, 2018, & 2019. When choosing their next location, they saw Long Beach Exchange as the perfect fit and a one stop shop for everything beauty, which is

why Salon Drew will also include a completely separate barbershop located inside the salon called The Shop.

Salon Drew will bring a brand-new luxury experience to LBX and promises to keep education and training at the forefront of the business, ensuring top of the line services from well-trained professionals.

“Guest centered service with a consistently elevated experience has been a staple in the culture at Dean Anthony Salon and we plan to take that to the next level at Salon Drew,” says Artistic Team Director and salon owner, Michelle Shelton. “Our guests are key to our success and we plan on giving them an unforgettable salon experience each and every time.”

Morning Nights will take the final vacant space inside The Hangar and is set to be open this Spring. Adjacent to Plaid Sheep Grilled Cheese Bar, Morning Nights plans on bringing delicious plant-based food, unique libations, and nightlife to Long Beach Exchange visitors.

“We are so excited to be bringing the Morning Nights concept to Long Beach Exchange,” says Stephen Le, of the Kroft Plant Base team. “This is going to be something extremely unique and we just can’t wait to share our vision with the community and beyond.”

The LBX is located at the southwest corner of Lakewood Blvd. and Carson St..