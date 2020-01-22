Long Beach Police seek public help to find missing man

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Authorities on Wednesday, Jan. 22, sought public help to find a 21-year-old Long Beach man last seen in Orange County nearly a week ago.

Abiel Tseggi was last seen on Thursday by a homeless service officer in Dana Point, said Shaunna Dandoy of the Long Beach Police Department.

“He was described as being confused, disoriented and was unsure how he arrived in the city,” Dandoy said. “The homeless service officer was told by Tseggi that he was living in a hotel. However, when an attempt was made to contact him (the following day), he had left without taking any of his belongings. Tseggi has no history of drug abuse or mental illness.”

Tseggi is Black, 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds, with black hair and eyes. He was wearing a New Orleans Saints jersey, black sweat pants and no shoes when last seen.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts was urged to call the LBPD Missing Persons Detail at 562-570-7246; Long Beach police dispatch at 562-435-6711; or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.