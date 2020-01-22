Karaoke night at Romeo Chocolates to raise funds for those affected in Mt. Taal volcano eruption

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Filipino Migrant Center is inviting folks to attend a “Cacao & Karaoke” event on Thursday, Jan. 23 to raise money for those impacted by eruption of Mt. Taal volcano in the Philippines.

Located at 460 Pine Ave., folks that come to Romeo Chocolates from 5:30pm to 9:30pm can sing and indulge in fair-trade chocolates all the while raising funds for those impacted by the volcano.

Just 37 miles south of the capital of Manila, Mt. Taal erupted on Sunday, Jan. 19, engulfing the skies above the volcano with dark plumes of ash and smoke. Multiple media reports broadcasted photos of bleak landscapes and barren farmlands.

During Thursday nights event, a portion of the proceeds will go to the National Alliance for Filipino Concerns (NAFCON) Bayanihan Disaster Relief and Rehabilitation Program for “immediate disaster relief to the affected communities and longer-term rebuilding through medical and rehabilitation missions,” according to the center’s press release.

“This event displaced thousands of our fellow countrymen, disrupting their economic livelihood and will continue to affect them emotionally and economically in the foreseeable future,” the NAFCON website stated. “This disaster will greatly affect the small farmers and fishermen — the most vulnerable sector of our society.”