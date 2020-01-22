Man pleads not guilty in beating death of child

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

An Inglewood man accused of fatally beating a 2-year-old boy outside a Long Beach liquor store last June was charged Wednesday, Jan. 22 with murder and assault on a child causing death.

Charles Davis Jr., 32, pleaded not guilty in connection with the death of William Meeks III.

The toddler died from injuries that were allegedly inflicted by Davis while he was alone with the boy inside a silver 2016 Hyundai Sonata that was parked in the 900 block of Daisy Avenue about 7:35 p.m. June 14.

When authorities arrived at the scene, the boy was found unresponsive in the arms of a good Samaritan who was trying to render first aid, according to Long Beach police. The boy was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died two days later.

Davis — who’s believed to be an acquaintance of the boy’s mother — was arrested Sunday by Long Beach police and remains in custody in lieu of $2 million bail.

He is due back in court Feb. 11, when a date is scheduled to be set for a hearing to determine if there is enough evidence to allow the case against him to proceed to trial.

Davis could face a potential life prison term if convicted as charged, according to the District Attorney’s Office.