City of Long Beach monitoring deadly coronavirus outbreak after US citizen diagnosed

The Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services announced in a press release that it is closing monitoring the recent outbreak of the deadly coronavirus (2019-nCov).

According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), Chinese authorities identified the new coronavirus, which has resulted in hundreds of confirmed cases in China, including cases outside Wuhan City, with additional cases being identified in a growing number of countries internationally. So far, 17 deaths have been reported.

The press release came after it was announced on Tuesday, Jan. 21, that a U.S. citizen was diagnosed with the disease after returning from a trip from Wuhan, China.

The press release also stated that airports in Los Angeles, San Francisco and New York have started screening passengers for the disease last week. As of now, there have been zero cases identified in California.

Coronaviruses can cause respiratory illness, including coughing, fever shortness of breath or difficulty breathing. In serious cases, the disease can lead to pneumonia, or in extreme cases, death.

Currently, there is no treatment for the disease, but medical facilities can quarantine patients to prevent transmission and can also help prevent the disease from worsening.

The press release continued by stating that despite the low risk to Long Beach, the City is working with the Health Department, the CDC, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) and other healthcare providers to obtain updated information and provide guidance.

The Health Department also urges all residents to notify their providers of any trips to Wuhan, China, if they experience any symptoms.

