One killed, one critically injured in west Long Beach shooting, suspect arrested

A man was in custody Thursday morning on suspicion of killing a woman and critically wounding a man in a shooting in Long Beach, then hiding in a residence on the same block as the shooting.

Police identified the suspect as 46-year-old Jesus Romero of Long Beach, and the victim was identified as 63-year-old Raquel Bramasco DeDavila of Long Beach.

Officers near Santa Fe Avenue and West 19th Street heard gunshots at about 6:30pm and began investigating the area, police said. Police discovered a two victims, a man and woman, suffering gunshot wounds to their upper bodies and began performing first aid.

The two victims were in critical condition when they were taken to a hospital, where the woman died. Investigators said they believe the suspect and victims know each other, according to public information officer Shaunna Dandoy of the Long Beach Police Department (LBPD).

After the shooting, the suspect went inside a residence in the 1600 block of West 19th Street. Officers surrounded the residence and the man surrendered and was taken into custody, according to Dandoy. The exact time of the suspect’s arrest and how long he was barricaded were not disclosed.

During a search of the residence, officers located and seized the firearm believed to be used in the shooting, according to police.

A statement from the LBPD stated that investigators believe the shooting occurred after a lengthy personal dispute between the victims and suspect.

Investigators said they believe there are no additional suspects, Dandoy said.

Police are expected to present the case to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office sometime next week.