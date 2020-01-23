Man fatally injured in crash on artesia (91) freeway in Long Beach

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

A motorist who got out of his SUV following a crash on the Artesia (91) Freeway in Long Beach was struck and killed by his own

vehicle after it was hit by two other cars, authorities said Wednesday.

David Kim Jr., 21, of Los Angeles, was driving a 1998 Honda CR-V that collided with another vehicle, both of which stopped, about 10:45 p.m. Tuesday on the westbound 91, west of Cherry Avenue, said California Highway Patrol (CHP) Officer Marcos Iniguez of the Santa Fe Springs Area office.

Kim exited his vehicle but was then instructed to move his car to the right shoulder. As Kim was returning to his vehicle, it was struck by two other cars, which caused Kim’s vehicle to hit him, according Iniguez. Kim was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The driver of one of the vehicles that hit Kim’s car was taken to a hospital and treated for minor injuries, Iniguez said.

Two other collisions occurred before emergency personnel arrived at the scene, and a total of six vehicles were involved in the series of crashes.

All motorists remained at the scene, Iniguez said.

Anyone with information on the collisions was urged to call the CHP Santa Fe Springs Area office at 562-868-0503.