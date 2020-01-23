Three charged with robbery in Torrance which left 7-Eleven clerk severely beaten

Two men and a woman have been charged in connection with the robbery of a Torrance convenience store, where a clerk was severely

beaten and left in a coma, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

Long Beach residents William Sione Satuala, 20, and Sekope Tuitavuki, 26, and Jordyn Kiane Kolone, 19, of Harbor City, are charged with one count of second-degree robbery.

Satuala is also charged with one count of dissuading a witness by force or threat with allegations of causing great bodily injury with an injury that caused the victim to become comatose, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Kolone and Tuitavuki allegedly stole beer from the 7-Eleven store in the 1700 block of Sepulveda Boulevard, near Western Avenue, about 1 a.m. Jan. 11, and Satuala reportedly beat the clerk as he chased the two to the parking lot, according to prosecutors.

Kolone was arrested last Thursday by Torrance police and subsequently released Tuesday on $50,000 bond after pleading not guilty.

Satuala and Tuitavuki were arrested Monday and have remained behind bars since then, according to jail records.

The three– who could face state prison terms if convicted as charged– are due back in a Torrance courtroom Friday.