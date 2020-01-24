Possible accessory suspects in murder of Long Beach woman identified, police say

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the July 11 shooting death of Nancy Romero, a 46 year old woman from Long Beach.

Evidence was presented to the District Attorney’s Office on Jan. 21 that indicated suspects Pamela Osborne and David Miller knew about the crime and had acted to help the suspect avoid arrest, trial, conviction or punishment.

Osborne, 50, and Miller, 49, were arrested on Jan. 23, and were both booked on one count of accessory after the fact. Both suspects are being held at the Long Beach City Jail on $1,000,000 bail.

The day of the shooting, Romero was located in the 300 block of Magnolia Avenue, unconscious and with a gunshot wound to her upper torso. The Long Beach Fire Department and Long Beach Police Department responded to the call. The victim was then transferred to a local hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

The shooting has been identified as a case of domestic violence. Police suspect John Osborne, a 31-year-old Long Beach resident who had a romantic relationship with Romero, carried out the shooting.

Osborne surrendered himself to the police at approximately 4:10pm on July, 16 at the LBPD’s Public Safety Building. He had his attorney present at the time, according to a press release by LBPD.

He was arrested and booked for murder, he is currently being held on $2,000,000 bail at the Long Beach City Jail.