Wood & Salt Tavern to open in Bixby Knolls summer 2020

The restaurant will be housed where the Tokyo Guild eatery operated before closing

Bjoern Risse and Bülent Yildirim, owners of Rasselbock Kitchen and Beer Garden in Bixby Knolls, are stepping away from the German-themed-restaurant approach to introduce local foodies to Wood & Salt Tavern–– a “modern California-style” eatery set to open summer 2020.

Blair Cohn, Bixby Knolls Business Improvement Directory executive director, announced the new restaurant in a Facebook post Friday, Jan. 24.

“Wood & Salt Tavern […] plans to serve what ownership is broadly referring to as ‘modern California’ cuisine,” Cohn stated. “A concept encompassing a wood-fired grill turning out proteins like meat, fish and seafood, plus handmade pastas crafted daily in house.”

Located at 4262 Atlantic Ave., the restaurant will also feature vegan and vegetarian options and boasts a “heftier and more global” craft-beer and wine list than the one currently found at the other German eateries, Cohn said.

The location will receive “major changes” before the doors open sometime in the summer. More details are expected to be announced in the coming months.

Previously, the location housed O’Paloma Mexican restaurant followed by Tokyo Guild before they both closed for business. The announcement of Wood & Salt Tavern also comes on the heels of the news that Baba Ghanouj, a Lebanese-food staple in the neighborhood, is closing later this month.

“This space will be saged, exorcised and blessed with only good juju,” Cohn wrote. “Sophisticated operators will create a place where you will want to eat and hang out.”