Long Beach STD/ HIV surveillance report shows decrease in new HIV infections; stabilization in STD rates

Dr. Anissa Davis, the City of Long Beach’s health officer, spoke to members of the press Monday, May 6, at St. Mary Medical Center about the findings of the two-year study that helped city officials develop the new HIV/STD strategy. The study found a large increase in HIV and STD rates in Long Beach– among the highest in the state.

Dr. Anissa Davis, the City of Long Beach’s health officer, spoke to members of the press Monday, May 6, at St. Mary Medical Center about the findings of the two-year study that helped city officials develop the new HIV/STD strategy. The study found a large increase in HIV and STD rates in Long Beach– among the highest in the state.

Dr. Anissa Davis, the City of Long Beach’s health officer, spoke to members of the press Monday, May 6, at St. Mary Medical Center about the findings of the two-year study that helped city officials develop the new HIV/STD strategy. The study found a large increase in HIV and STD rates in Long Beach– among the highest in the state.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Following the release of its 2018 Annual STD/HIV Surveillance Report, the Long Beach Department of Health announced Friday, Jan. 24 that new cases of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) have continued to decline.

According to a press release from the City, this is a decrease of 28% since 2015.

Additionally, the report shows that the rates of STDs in Long Beach have stabilized or decreased after substantial increases over the previous five years.

The decrease comes after Mayor Robert Garcia identified funds in the Fiscal Year 2020 budget to address the grow rate of STDs and to help continue the trend of decreasing HIV cases in Long Beach.

“Reducing new HIV infections is critical to public health,” Garcia said. “We are making great progress, but there is still a lot of work ahead to ensure that all STDs are treated and that preventative measures are in place.”

The report also shows a 7.6% reduction from the previous year in Chlamydia cases, a 10.3% reduction in new HIV infections. The rate for Syphilis remained the same after an increase of 118% in between 2013-2017.

Gonorrhea rates only increased by 4.8% after a 270% increase during 2013-2017.

According to the press release, the high rates of STDs is not unique to the City of Long Beach. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that the combined cases of syphilis, gonorrhea and chlamydia have reached an all-time high across the United States.

The press release also states that antibiotics can cure syphilis, gonorrhea and chlamydia, but that they can still be transmitted if left untreated and could lead to infertility, ectopic pregnancy and an increased risk of HIV.

“While the 2018 STD/ HIV Surveillance Report data show a stabilization in STD rates, these rates continue to be high after significant increases in the past 5 years. The report highlights the continued need to proactively offer testing and treatment for STDs in order to keep people and their babies healthy,” Long Beach City Health Officer Anissa Davis said. “Preventive medications, testing and treatment are available for HIV. We have the science to end new HIV infections in our city. We are working together with our partners to develop the education, access and other supports to make this possible.”

To read the full annual report click here.

To view the HIV/STD Strategy 2019-2022 click this link.