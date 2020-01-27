Man, 69, killed in vehicle crash in Long Beach

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

A 69-year-old man was killed in a solo-vehicle crash in Long Beach, police said Sunday night.

The crash occurred about 8pm Saturday at 7th Street and Park Avenue, Long Beach police said.

According to police, the victim was southbound on Park in a 1999 Toyota Tacoma and suddenly veered to the right, slamming into a traffic signal pole.

Responding officers found the driver being given CPR by witnesses. Paramedics took over and transported the man to a hospital, where he later died, LBPD said. His name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone who witnessed the crash was asked to call LBPD detectives at 562-570-7355. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.