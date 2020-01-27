Former hotel employee sentenced for threatening Long Beach mass shooting

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

A former Long Beach Marriott hotel chef who threatened to shoot up his workplace last summer was sentenced Monday, Jan. 27 to nearly four years in state prison.

Rodolfo Montoya, 37, of Huntington Beach, pleaded no contest Jan. 13 to two felony counts of making criminal threats. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Richard M. Goul handed down a sentence of three years and eight months based on the plea deal negotiated with prosecutors.

The judge also told the defendant that he was “banned for life from owning or possessing any firearm” and warned him that if he committed another felony, he could spend 25 years to life behind bars, according to the Long Beach Post.

Montoya told a co-worker last Aug. 19 “that he was going to shoot up fellow employees and people coming into the hotel,” Long Beach police Chief Robert Luna said when announcing the chef’s arrest. The co-worker told the hotel’s general manager, Imran Ahmed, who called police.

Montoya was arrested the following day by Long Beach police and has remained behind bars since then.

A search of Montoya’s home yielded tactical gear, a variety of weapons– including an AR-15 rifle– and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, according to Luna, who said the defendant was “upset about some recent workplace activity having to do with H.R. (human resources).”

The police chief thanked Ahmed for coming forward and alerting investigators.

“Sir, you saved many lives, not only of your employees but any customers that may have been at the Marriott when this guy decided to show up and carry out his threat,” Luna said then.