Police seek man who groped woman in Long Beach

Authorities Monday, Jan. 27 are searching for a man wanted for sexual battery in Long Beach.

The crime occurred about 5:45pm Sunday in the Red Car Greenbelt near the intersection of Sixth Street and Ximeno Avenue, according to the Long Beach Police Department. A woman was walking in the greenbelt with her three children when a man surprised her from behind and groped her, police reported.

The man, a white male who appeared to be in his 20s, fled the scene, and the victim did not sustain any physical injuries, police reported.

No arrests have been made, according to the police.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact Long Beach Police Department’s Sex Crimes Detectives at 562-570-7368, or those who wish to report anonymously can call 1-800-222-TIPS.