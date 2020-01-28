Tie the knot for $14 at Cute Little Wedding Chapel on Valentine’s Day

Who said romance is dead?

Wedding Officiant and owner of the Cute Little Wedding Chapel in Long Beach, Alan Katz, will be helping local couples celebrate Valentine’s Day by providing them with $14 weddings.

Any couple with a valid marriage license can come to Katz’s chapel in Bixby Knolls for an intimate wedding with up to four guests, no appointment necessary. Additional fees are required for additional guests.

Those who do not yet have a marriage license can contact the Cute Little Wedding Chapel ahead of time, who will prepare all the paperwork for an extra charge.

Katz has officiated weddings on television shows like 90-day Fiance, Say Yes to the Dress, Spouse House and more. Cute Little Wedding Chapel is located at 3740 Atlantic Ave.