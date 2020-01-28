Parking garage construction prompts temporary relocation of LBPD’s South Division
Construction of a parking garage that will “support public-safety operations” is expected to commence next month, prompting the deployment of South Division police units to be temporarily moved to West Division, the Long Beach Police Department stated Tuesday, Jan. 28.
The move will take place on Feb. 1, and is expected to last 18 to 24 months, police said.
South Division units deploying from the West Division will patrol their usual downtown beats, according to police. The move will not impact staffing and service at both divisions, police said.
“The proposed five-level parking structure, approved by [the] Long Beach City Council in early 2019, will provide parking to support police operations, and provide more availability for paid parking at nearby parking locations,” a statement from the LBPD read.
